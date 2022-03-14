Let Them Eat Cake

I can remember being so excited while purchasing all of the ingredients for those edible masterpieces, many of which I had never heard of before such as almond paste. Being able to recreate the model cake, with a great deal of success, made me feel all warm and fuzzy inside like I had really accomplished a great feat like climbing Mount Everest or something. I used those cakes as gifts, usually for my father’s birthday or for my kids’ school events. The feedback I received from them was overwhelmingly positive. I felt empowered. My self-confidence blasted through the roof and I was so elated that I had found something so impactful that I absolutely loved to do. It wasn’t until many, many years later that I would decide to make a career goal of it. I followed my heart while not even knowing what to do at first. I didn’t really ever think about that. I just simply got started.