We’re all looking for a little calm and comfort after the chaos of the holidays, and what better way to be comforted than with a heaping bowl of homemade chicken and dumplings? Try our easy recipe for the soul-warming Southern classic below:

3–4 cups baked chicken, cut into bite-size pieces

2 32 oz. boxes chicken broth

1 small onion, chopped

2 celery stalks, sliced thin

2 carrots, sliced thin

2 cups water

1 Tbsp. chicken Better Than Bouillon base

½ tsp. poultry seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Put carrots, celery, and onion in a large stock pot with water, bring to a boil, and turn down to simmer for about 10 minutes. Add bouillon and broth, salt and pepper, and poultry seasoning. Add chicken and let simmer while you make the dumplings.

Dumplings

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

⅓ cup shortening

½ cup milk

Mix together flour, baking powder, salt, and shortening using a pastry blender or two knives until it resembles crumbs. Add milk mixing lightly, and turn out onto a floured sheet of wax paper. Pat out adding a little flour if needed, and roll out to about a ¼-inch thickness. Cut into 1-inch pieces (use a pizza cutter if you have one).

Bring chicken stock to a boil and drop the dough into the broth; cover and turn down to a simmer, and cook for about 12–15 minutes.